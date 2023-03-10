Inmate, 53, dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility in suspected suicide

HURRICANE, Utah, March 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Prison officials say the death of a 53-year-old inmate at Purgatory Correctional Facility on Friday likely was suicide.

David Staples went into cardiac arrest at the prison Friday, according to news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Life saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead on the scene,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office said Staples’ death “appears to be a suicide,” but the investigation is ongoing.

The Washington County Critical Incident Task Force responded to investigate, the release states.

The cause of death will be determined by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.