Inmate dead after fight at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison

GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate is dead after a fight at Gunnison’s Central Utah Correctional Facility on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections, William Fowers, 60, was declared deceased at the prison’s infirmary.

Fowers had been incarcerated since his 1986 convictions for sodomy on a child and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, investigators said.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Back on June 28, another inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the same facility.

Dale Lee Rush, 66, was pronounced dead following a medical evaluation.

Rush had been incarcerated since 2001, serving a sentence for sodomy on a child, rape of a child and sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies, a statement said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

