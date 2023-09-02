Inmate dies at Central Utah Correctional Facility

GUNNISON, Utah, Sept. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell Saturday at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

“Initial reports indicate the person’s cellmate woke up and noticed the man was not moving and alerted correctional officers,” says a statement released by the Utah Department of Corrections.

“Those responding initiated life-saving measures, including CPR. The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel just after 10:30 a.m. The identity of the person is being withheld at this time, pending notification to his family.”

The Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau and the Utah State Bureau of

Investigation are investigating the incident.

The Central Utah Correctional Facility is located in Gunnison and houses about 1,760 men.

“It is currently on lockdown due to an unrelated matter,” the statement says. “Those that have a visit scheduled should contact the CUCF visiting office (cucf[email protected]; 435-528-6266) for updated information.”