Inmate dies by suicide at Davis County Correctional Facility

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at Davis County Correctional Facility died by suicide Wednesday night, officials said.

The man had been in the facility for approximately four months, said a news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are distraught by this young man’s death and send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “A variety of protective factors and resources are present and available in our facility, including direct access to health care for those experiencing suicidal thoughts and behavior. We remind everyone, regardless of where you may reside, to tell someone if you are thinking about suicide. Life is better with you in it.”

Internal and external investigations are being conducted.

“Davis Behavioral Health is providing support for those in our care and custody, and our employees are encouraged to utilize Davis County’s employee assistance program,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily does not usually report on suicides unless they occur in a public place or otherwise impact a community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, free and confidential support is available, 24/7 by calling: