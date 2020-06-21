Inmate dies by suicide at Davis County Correctional Facility

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at Davis County Correctional Facility died by suicide Saturday night, officials said.

“This evening, an individual in our care and custody died by suicide,” said a news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office. Although every effort was made to bring the individual back to life, from performing CPR to transporting them to a hospital for life-saving treatment, they did not survive.”

The incident occurred in one of the facility’s designated quarantine units, where inmates are housed for the first 14 days of their incarceration to allow for COVID-19 testing and assessment, and to ensure social distancing, the news release said.

“It should be noted that this death is not a result of the fall that occurred earlier in the day — these are two separate incidents involving two different individuals in two of our quarantine housing units,” the news release said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Today has been a very difficult day and we are providing everyone impacted by these tragic events the support they need.”

Internal and external investigations are being conducted and officials have increased the frequency of rounds in the housing units. “Additionally, we are offering mental health counseling to anyone who witnessed the incident,” the news release said. “Davis Behavioral Health is providing support for those in our care and custody and our employees are encouraged to utilize Davis County’s employee assistance program.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, free and confidential support is available, 24/7 by calling: