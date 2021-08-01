Inmate dies in Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man booked into the Davis County Jail on Sunday, July 18, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, and was pronounced dead.

The man was 58. His name has not yet been released.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends,” Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks said in a prepared statement. “Medical staff in the jail work hard to provide the best care possible to those in our care and custody who have medical problems and it always saddens us when outcomes like this occur.”

In accordance with policy, correctional deputies conducted hourly safety and security rounds, the statement said. It was during one of those checks the man was found unresponsive.

“Correctional officers and medical staff immediately began to provide lifesaving care,” the DCSO statement says. “EMS personnel that included paramedics and ambulance responded to assist jail staff. Unfortunately, despite all their best effort, this individual passed away.”

Internal and external investigations are being conducted and the cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, the death appears to be the result of a medical issue, the statement says.