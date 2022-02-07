Inmate found deceased at Garfield County jail

PANGUITCH, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The jail staff from the Garfield County Sheriff‘s Office found a male inmate deceased on Sunday, it was reported Monday.

“Garfield County officials requested the critical incident task force to conduct the investigation due to the in-custody death,” says a statement from Iron/Garfield/Beaver Counties Critical Incident Task Force, shared by the Cedar City Police Department.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation; further information will be released as it becomes available,” says the statement, which does not include the inmate’s name or any additional details.