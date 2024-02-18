Inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault at Utah prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate was taken to a hospital with serious injures following an assault with a weapon Saturday evening at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

An altercation involving three inmates in the prison’s Antelope unit sent one man to an area hospital via helicopter, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. The inmate sustained serious injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.

“Preliminary information indicates a weapon was used in the assault,” corrections officials said in a news release.

The Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating the assault. Restrictions are being placed within the Antelope facility while the investigation is underway, the release says.

The Antelope unit houses the highest custody level inmates at the Salt Lake City prison.