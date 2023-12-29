Inmates caught with fentanyl in Kane County Jail, secreted, badly

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two female inmates in the Kane County Jail are facing felony charges after they were allegedly caught with fentanyl inside their cell.

One of the inmates allegedly told a correctional officer the substance was fentanyl and it must have been hidden in her “fat roll” when she was booked into jail,” according to charging documents filed in Sixth District Court, The inmate also told the correctional officer that she offered fentanyl to a fellow inmate “to help with her detox.” Both were arrested Thursday after they first drew attention to themselves laying under a blanket together in their cell, according to charging documents.

In the probable cause affidavits, the corrections officer wrote he noticed a powdery substance on the mattress, which one inmate said was crushed candy. Another inmate, who was allegedly observed licking blue powdery crumbs out of her palm, also said the substance was candy.

Both women were then strip-searched by a female officer, revealing five fentanyl pills hidden in one of the inmate’s clothing, the charging documents say.

Both female inmates are charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a second-degree felony.