Inmate’s death at Cache County Jail under investigation

LOGAN, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A prisoner was found deceased in his cell Wednesday in the Cache County Jail.

“On April 17, 2024 at approximately 2:45 p.m. an inmate at the Cache County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell by deputies,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office announced online Wednesday night.

“The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies along with onsite medical staff immediately started life-saving procedures until Logan paramedics responded and continued CPR on the inmate.

“Unfortunately they were unable to resuscitate the inmate and pronounced him deceased.”

Sheriff D. Chad Jensen contacted the Cache County Attorney’s Office and initiated the Northern Utah Critical Investigative Team protocol, whereby an outside agency is assigned to investigate the incident, reviewing any criminal code implications.

Per the sheriff’s office policy, sheriff’s investigators will also conduct an internal probe of the incident, typically to determine if procedural requirements were met.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notifications.