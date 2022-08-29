Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide

GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The death of a 62-year-old inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is being investigated as a homicide.

Ted Claude Davey, of Salt Lake City, was found dead Sunday morning in the Henry housing section at the prison, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.

Davey was pronounced dead following a medical evaluation, the release states. His family has been notified.

Davey has been incarcerated at the Central Utah Correctional Facility since being convicted in 2019 of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is looking into Davey’s death, according to the news release.