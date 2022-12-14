Interim Provo Police Chief Troy Beebe hired as city’s next chief

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Interim Provo Police Chief Troy Beebe has been hired as the city’s next chief.

“In a strong vote of confidence, Provo City Municipal Council voted unanimously to promote interim Police Chief Troy Beebe to Provo City Police Chief,” Mayor Michelle Kaufisi wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“As the community’s public safety figure, a police chief sets the tone not only for the department but for the entire city. Chief Beebe has shown leadership, collaboration, and a deep love for the Provo community.

“He has deservedly earned the respect and support of this department and the city.”

Beebe was asked to be interim chief after the resignation of former chief Fred Ross, who left in mid-October.

In a released statement, Ross did not reveal specific reasons behind his decision.

“It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the Chief has been determined to not be sustainable,” Ross wrote.

“After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as chief of police, effective immediately. I thank you sincerely for the honor of serving you, the department, and the people of Provo.”

Ross had been appointed to the position on Nov. 30, 2021 after serving in the same position with the Utah Transit Authority Police Department.

Beebe has served with the Provo PD for 24 years, and served with the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office for five years. According to the city’s website, Beebe was previously assigned to Special Operations, and handled assignments including community policing, school resource officers, major crimes, fugitive warrants and crossing guards.