Interim University of Utah president named

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Board of Higher Education has named Michael Good, the CEO of University of Utah Health, as the interim president of the University of Utah, to oversee the U during the ongoing search for a replacement for President Ruth Watkins, who departs in April.

“Dr. Good is highly qualified and well-prepared to take on the interim role at the University of Utah,” said Nina Barnes, Vice Chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education, in a statement released Saturday.

“Dr. Good has worked to advance the university’s health system and has led both it and the more than 20,000 talented faculty, staff and students, who make up University of Utah Health, over the last two and a half years. The Board is confident that he will see the University of Utah successfully through this transition.”

Watkins, the president of the University of Utah since 2018, announced on Jan. 12 of this year that she planned to step down as president effective in April. She said she accepted the president of Strata Impact Network.

In her new position, Watkins will drive national research, philanthropy, policy and thought leadership to improve students’ access to college, degree completion and career connections, a U of U statement says.

It is anticipated that a new president will be in place by the fall of 2021, but the Board will take the necessary time to find the most qualified candidate.

Good has served as CEO of University of Utah Health since August 2018. He also serves as Dean of the University of Utah School of Medicine and the senior Vice President of Health Sciences. He previously served as dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Good will return to his current roles as CEO of U of U Health, Dean of the U School of Medicine, and senior V.P. of Health Sciences at the university after the Board of Higher Education completes the presidential search and a new president is appointed, a UHBE statement says.