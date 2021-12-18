Intermountain Healthcare acquires downtown Salt Lake City Sears building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare has acquired the Sears building in downtown Salt Lake City, it was announced Friday.

The store at 745 S. State St. closed in January 2018.

A statement sent to Gephardt Daily from Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Jess Gomez says: “As part of our ongoing commitment to serve patients with high-quality, affordable, and accessible care, Intermountain Healthcare has acquired property in downtown Salt Lake City for future use to enhance healthcare services available to area residents.”

Plans are still being developed and more details will be announced at a future date.

