Intermountain Healthcare administering COVID-19 vaccines to health workers sooner than expected

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers Tuesday afternoon.

Officials initially said in a news conference Monday that vaccinations would likely begin Wednesday night.

“On Monday, shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Utah to two Intermountain Healthcare hospitals; LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City and Utah Valley Hospital in Provo,” said a news release from Intermountain Healthcare Tuesday. “Intermountain physicians were originally planning to begin the vaccination process for prioritized frontline caregivers on Wednesday, but thanks to progress in scheduling caregivers on Monday, were able to push that up and will begin vaccinations on Tuesday.”

Additional vaccine shipments are being delivered to two other Intermountain hospitals; Intermountain Medical Center in Murray and Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, along with University of Utah Health.

For the full news conference Monday, in which officials spoke about vaccine arrival, prioritization for vaccination, roll-out plans, safety updates, and an update on the impact of COVID-19 on hospital volumes and capacity, click here.