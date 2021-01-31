Intermountain Healthcare announces plans for new campus in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Jan. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare on Friday announced plans to build a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs.

The initial phase of the project will include a free-standing emergency department with an ambulatory surgery center, according to Intermountain Healthcare. Additional service will be added “to accommodate community growth.”

The campus will be on a 40-acre site at the corner of Pioneer Crossing and Crossroads Boulevard, with ground-breaking set for later in 2021.

“We are excited to help meet the needs of this rapidly growing community,” Jason Wilson, Intermountain American Fork Hospital administrator, was quoted in the announcement. “We recognize the importance of timely access to healthcare and are confident this project will bless the lives of many thousands in the years to come.”

Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller spoke of the city’s excitement over the new campus and said, “This investment in our area has been in the works for a few years and Intermountain Healthcare has diligently worked with the staff and local leaders to understand our needs on the west side.”

According to the announcement, “The new facility will be located near the Intermountain Saratoga Springs Clinic and InstaCare, which will continue providing primary and specialty care, along with physical therapy and rehabilitation services.”

Construction has already begun on a second Primary Children’s Hospital campus in northern Utah County, and that project is anticipated to be completed in 2023.