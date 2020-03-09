Intermountain Healthcare begins visitor restriction policy amid coronavirus concerns

UTAH, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare will begin enforcing a visitor restriction policy Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

This restriction is modeled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Utah Department of Health guidance, said a news release on Facebook from Intermountain Healthcare.

“If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself,” said the news release.

Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time and officials strongly discourage any visitors or companions under the age of 18.

There will be no visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.

“Please wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and a facility,” the post said. “Speak with a nurse or receptionist about expectations and special circumstances.”

The post added: “This restriction is being put in place for the safety of you, our patients, caregivers and community.”