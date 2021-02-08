Intermountain Healthcare caregivers attend Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare honored four workers who attended the Super Bowl Sunday.

“Caregivers from Intermountain were recognized by the NFL today at #SuperBowl LV for their commitment to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a tweet. “Thank you, caregivers, for your dedication, strength and courage on the front lines. #HealthcareHeroes.”

A total of 22,000 socially distanced fans attended the Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The NFL also invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl for free.