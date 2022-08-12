Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison to step down after accepting different job

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare has announced that its president and CEO, Dr. Marc Harrison, will be transitioning away from his IMC role, a position he has held since 2016.

Harrison has accepted a leadership position to run a healthcare platform business for venture capitol firm General Catalyst, says an IMC statement released Thursday.

“Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership,” said former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt, a member of the Intermountain Healthcare Board.

“At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve,” Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work.”

The Intermountain Healthcare Board plans to name an interim president and CEO and will conduct a national search for a replacement this fall.

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services, the statement says.