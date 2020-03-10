Intermountain Healthcare expands remote screening for COVID-19

UTAH, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare announced Tuesday it will expand its remote screening services for those who suspect they may have symptoms of COVID-19.

A news release Tuesday morning said: “Intermountain Healthcare is extending its clinical expertise to all areas of the state and beyond with TeleHealth infectious disease consultations to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.”

The Intermountain Connect Care virtual care service allows residents to be screened by a medical professional from the comfort of their home, without potentially exposing others, the news release said.

“Residents who think they may have coronavirus-like symptom can be screened using the service and then be advised on appropriate follow up care,” the news release added.

“The number of people accessing these services has skyrocketed in the past two weeks.”

Intermountain Healthcare announced Monday it will begin enforcing a visitor restriction policy Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

This restriction is modeled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Utah Department of Health guidance, said a news release.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting a second case of COVID-19 in Utah Tuesday morning, this one in in Weber or Morgan County.

“The patient resides within the Weber-Morgan health district, is older than 60, and is currently in serious, but stable, condition at Intermountain McKay Dee Hospital,” a statement from UDOH said. “Prior to becoming ill, the patient traveled extensively outside Utah and the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 during those travels.”