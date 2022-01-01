Intermountain Healthcare: Logan girl was first Utah baby of 2022

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s first Intermountain Healthcare baby of the new year was born in Logan, according to an announcement from IHC.

The newcomer is Piper England, born at 1:03 a.m. Saturday at Intermountain Logan Regional Medical Center to parents Bethany and Scott England, of Logan.

“Happy new year to our entire Intermountain Facebook community and especially Piper England, our first Intermountain baby of 2022,” the statement says.

“Welcome, Piper, and thank you Bethany and Scott for letting us share your wonderful news!”