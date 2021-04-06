Intermountain Healthcare releases updated visitor guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare has released updated visitor guidelines.

What you must do to visit an Intermountain facility

Be 18 or older. Minors under the age of 18 may not visit hospitals or emergency departments, except to seek care for themselves or under certain exceptions outlined below.

Minors under the age of 18 may not visit hospitals or emergency departments, except to seek care for themselves or under certain exceptions outlined below. Be in good health. Intermountain does not allow visitors with signs of illness, those who have active COVID-19, those that have had anyone in their household that has tested positive or exhibited symptoms, or those with a pending COVID-19 test result.

Complete a screening at the front entrance of a hospital facility. This includes a short series of questions about symptoms performed by greeters at all facility entrances. This "screening" does not mean visitors must get a COVID-19 test. However, if visitors are experiencing symptoms, they are asked to refrain from visiting.

Wash hands or use alcohol sanitizer before entering and after leaving facilities and rooms to prevent the spread of viruses on high-touch areas.

Maintain social distance from others while in the facility. This includes staying six feet away from other guests and avoiding gathering in waiting rooms, lobbies, or entrances.

Wear a mask at all times. All visitors must wear a face covering and are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings or masks. In some circumstances, masks and other protective equipment will be provided.

A "designated visitor" may not switch with other individuals through the course of a hospital stay. For example, if a patient younger than 18 designated their mother and father as visitors, the father may not switch with a grandparent.

Intermountain continues to encourage hospital patients to communicate electronically or by phone with loved ones and friends. Video chat, voice, and texting options are digital alternatives and help patients and loved ones feel connected. Should patients desire to visit others virtually and lack a device, e.g. smartphone or tablet, please let the patient care team know so we may help you with devices and technical support.

Intermountain currently does not allow visitors to the Behavioral Health Units in Intermountain hospitals. Unlike other hospital units, Adult Behavioral Health Units have more open and communal spaces to promote interactions between patients and staff, so this makes supporting in-person visitation during the pandemic more of a challenge.

For visitors of patients who ARE NOT COVID-19 POSITIVE (or are not suspected to be positive):

Patients who are 18 or older may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay and at their bedside at one time. For mothers in labor, a doula is considered one of the two designated visitors.

Patients 17 or younger may have a maximum of two designated visitors throughout their stay and at their bedside at one time as determined by patient acuity and ongoing treatment in an intensive care area.

As determined by the care team, a maximum of four designated visitors will be allowed in clinical conferences or care planning discussions; and still only two at a bedside at one time.

For patients at end of life, up to eight total designated visitors will be allowed for the patient and can be allowed in the facility. However, the number of visitors in the patient room at one time will vary depending on the location. These visitors must be 12 or older and must wear specific protective equipment.

The number of visitors at the bedside can be limited by the care team based on safety for the patient, visitors, and/or caregivers, as well as the care team’s ability to provide patient care.

Any exceptions to these hospital and emergency room guidelines will require approval through the hospital and medical leadership at the facility.

The number of visitors at the bedside can be limited by the care team based on safety for the patient, visitors, and/or caregivers, as well as the care team’s ability to provide patient care.

For visitors of patients that ARE COVID-19 POSITIVE (or are suspected to be positive):

Patients 18 or older admitted with COVID-19 may have a total of two family member visitors if the family members have proven recovery from COVID-19 within the last 90 days or proof of vaccine series completion at least 14 days prior. They may visit after coordinating with the patient’s nurse by filling out a questionnaire.

For laboring mothers, two designated visitors will be allowed at the bedside during delivery. A doula may be considered as one of the designated visitors. Only one visitor will be permitted to stay in postpartum and this person will be required to stay in the room throughout the stay to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. The visitors do not need proof of recent COVID-19 recovery and/or proof of vaccination.

Patients 17 or younger may have a maximum of two designated visitors at their bedside at one time as determined by patient acuity and ongoing treatment in an intensive care area.

For patients at end of life, up to eight total designated visitors will be allowed for the patient and can be allowed in the facility at a time; however, the number of visitors in the patient room at one time will vary depending on the location. These visitors must be 12 or older and must wear specific protective equipment.

Visitors who have not had COVID-19 or the vaccine series may not visit COVID patients at this time.

Intermountain Clinics and InstaCares

All patients may have a maximum of two people accompany them to an appointment. While Intermountain recommends parents leave children cared for at home, individuals seeking care will not be turned away if they have children accompanying them.

Officials recommend that adult patients come alone unless they need assistance from another healthy adult to stay safe.

Patients 17 or younger may be accompanied by two healthy adults, parents, or guardians.

