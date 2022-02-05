Intermountain Healthcare surgeon killed in Utah skiing accident

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Intermountain Healthcare transplant surgeon was killed Thursday in a skiing accident at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to a statement by the Unified Police Department, Andrew Gagnon, 38, was skiing with his wife just before noon when he headed off into an area designated for experts skiers known as the Ortovox Chute below the 9,850 feet tall Evergreen Peak.

The UPD statement said witnesses on a chairlift saw Gagnon as he went over a 100-foot cliff then tumbled for hundreds of feet more down the rocky, tree-lined mountainside.

Rescuers administered life-saving measures but were unable to revive him, the UPD said.

“Dr. Gagnon was a wonderful transplant surgeon, outdoor enthusiast, and lived for his family, patients, and fellow caregivers,” said a statement from Intermountain Healthcare.

“Because of Dr. Gagnon’s surgical talents, he was instrumental in growing the Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services program and in doing so saved hundreds of lives. Dr.Gagnon said he loved living in Utah, loved what he was doing, and his patients often noted his kindness and compassion.

“The Intermountain Healthcare transplant family and entire transplant community in Utah will miss Dr. Gagnon and will honor his wonderful and lasting legacy.”

Exactly how the accident happened remains under investigation.

