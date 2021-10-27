Intermountain Healthcare to require all caregivers to be vaccinated against COVID-19

UTAH, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s largest private employer, Intermountain Healthcare, announced Wednesday morning it will require all of its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More details of the requirement will be detailed at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Intermountain Healthcare, the move is in response to President Joe Biden’s federal vaccination requirements, announced last month.

“Intermountain Healthcare is a team of more than 41,000 caregivers who serve the healthcare needs of people across the Intermountain West, primarily in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada,” the Intermountain website says.

“We are an integrated, not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with clinics, a medical group, affiliate networks, hospitals, homecare, telehealth, health insurance plans, and other services, along with wholly owned subsidiaries including SelectHealth, Saltzer Health, and Intermountain Healthcare in Nevada.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.