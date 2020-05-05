Intermountain Healthcare’s mobile testing unit will be in Utah County this week

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be in Utah County this week.

“This helps increase access for underserved populations and while maintaining the stay home, stay safe percentage,” said a news release from Intermountain Healthcare. “The mobile unit will also be used in hotspot areas of increased COVID-19 positive tests and where increased testing is needed.”

Locations

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 5-6

Orem Community Hospital (Soccer Field Parking)

600 W. 400 North, Orem, 84057

11-6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, May 7-8

Utah Valley Hospital

852 N. 400 West, Provo, 84606

11-6 p.m.

Parking lot east of Merrill Gappmayer Clinic (enter from either 500 West or 800 North)

For the quickest experience, officials recommend calling the Intermountain COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-5224 before arriving.

For frequently asked questions click here.