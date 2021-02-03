Investigating underway after shooting in Avenues area

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Lindsey Gardens park at 426 N. M St. at approximately 9:40 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department Det. Marie Stewart told Gephardt Daily.

“Two males got into an argument, one brandished a weapon, fired at him, it grazed him,” Stewart said. The victim did not need to be transported, she said.

The suspect has not been identified or located at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.