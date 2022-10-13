Investigation continues after fatal fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The investigation continues after a fatal fire Wednesday night in Centerville.

One woman died and several other residents were displaced by the apartment fire, reported at 7:45 p.m. at Cedar Springs Apartments and Condos, 88 W. 50 South.

South Davis Metro Fire crews arrived at the scene and found “there were flames coming out of the front windows of the apartment complex,” Battalion Chief Mike Hansen told Gephardt Daily.

“My initial crew that got there, and they were able to get water on it very quickly, and they knocked it down really quickly.”

The flames were contained to one apartment, where the victim was found, Hansen said, adding she was a woman in her “upper 50s.”

“The fire didn’t extend into any of the other apartments. There was smoke damage done, but we evacuated the whole building. There were nine units in the building. We evacuated them all, but everybody was allowed back by the time we left last night,” he said.

According to reports, there was heavy smoke damage to as many as five units.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are under investigation, Hansen said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.