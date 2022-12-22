Investigation underway after death of teen at Diamond Academy Ranch in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old student at Diamond Academy Ranch died Wednesday despite life-saving efforts.

Hurricane City police and Hurricane Valley Fire District crews were called in at 4:58 p.m. Diamond Academy Ranch describes itself as a school for troubled girls.

“It was reported that a 17-year-old female student had been sick and collapsed, staff at the school were performing CPR,” a Hurricane Police statement says.

“When Officers and Fire personnel arrived, they continued CPR and life saving measures. The efforts were unsuccessful and the patient was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time and we are working with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.”

The Hurricane City Department says it “extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the student, the staff and students at the school, as well as the first responders involved with this incident.”