Investigation underway after ‘gun’ scare at Vernal Middle School

VERNAL, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after a Vernal Middle School student brought a modified Airsoft gun to the school on Tuesday.

The gun, which had been modified to look like a real gun, was seen by another student who notified officials in the school’s front office.

“The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and responded to the classroom where the student with the Airsoft gun was located,” says a statement issued by the Uintah School District.

“The student was escorted to the office by the SRO without incident. The student is no longer on campus.”

During officials’ initial investigation, “additional students came forward and told school staff that the student with the gun had warned them last Thursday not to come to school today.”

“School staff and law enforcement are continuing to investigate this situation,” the Uintah School District statement says. “There is no active threat to the school at this time.”

The district statement reminded everyone “students are not allowed to bring replica or toy firearms, including Airsoft guns, to school. Doing so will result in serious consequences.”