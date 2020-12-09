Investigation underway after man shot near Roy High School

ROY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot near Roy High School in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Roy City police officials said the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the area of 1950 W. 4700 South at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Officials said that a door was possibly forced open, and a man in his 20s was shot inside his apartment.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital, with non life-threatening injuries, officials said.

At least three suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, in two separate vehicles.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone who has information about the incident or who might have video of the area is asked to contact Roy PD on 801-629-8221.