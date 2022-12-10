Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Bluffdale apartment complex.

“At approximately 1145 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” the SSPD statement says.

It occurred at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex located at 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane, Bluffdale.

“Upon arrival, officers received the report from the complainant/victim, a 17-year old male juvenile. Fire Department medical personnel were dispatched to care for the victim,” the SSPD statement says. “The victim advised officers that the suspect had strangled him and strangulation marks were visible on the victim’s neck.”

The 31-year-old suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arriving, the statement says, adding he “has a criminal history including multiple weapons offenses.”

At about 12:45 p.m., the suspect returned to the scene.

“The suspect confronted the officers with a weapon in his hand. Less lethal methods were attempted without success and the suspect continued to confront officers with the weapon. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect.

“After the shots were fired, officers requested medical assistance and initiated CPR.”

The police statement does not say whether the suspect survived the shooting. Witnesses on scene say the suspect succumbed to his injuries, but the SSPD statement does not address the condition of the man who was shot.

“The Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force was summoned to conduct the investigation. It should be noted that this information is from very preliminary reporting. ”

Agencies on scene included the Bluffdale and Saratoga Springs police departments, and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Department.

In keeping with officer-involved shooting protocol, an outside agency will investigate the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.