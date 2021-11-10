Investigation underway in Millard County after dead body found beside Interstate 15

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway in Millard County after a dead body was found beside Interstate 15 late Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at mile post 170 southbound on I-15, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“Upon arrival they located a vehicle in the median with very little damage but it was stuck in the mud,” the statement said. “Shortly after that, a truck driver stopped and alerted them to a dead body lying on the shoulder of the road south of their location northbound. It was discovered that a female was deceased at that location.”

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation responded and are processing the scene and interviewing any potential witnesses.

“We have learned that the deceased female is the registered owner of the vehicle that slid off the road,” the statement said. “The exact events that took place are still being investigated.”

The woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

Lane restrictions were in place for the investigation.

