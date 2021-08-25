Investigation underway into Provo officer-involved shooting

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Provo.

According to a tweet by Provo PD, the Tuesday night shooting took place near 300 North 900 West at 9:57 p.m.

There is no word yet on the nature of the incident or if anyone has been injured.

