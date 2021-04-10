Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting outside Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from multiple agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting outside the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 900 W. 3300 South.

According to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, two deputies were wounded in the shooting, one of whom is in critical condition after being shot in the eye. The second wounded deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the face.

A third person, believed to be a suspect in the incident, is lying dead on the northeast side of the building.

The shooting took place about 10:29 a.m. Saturday, according to Rivera.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information is made available.