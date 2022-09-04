Investigators say faulty wiring in attic likely led to fire that destroyed Box Elder County home

PARK VALLEY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators say faulty wiring in the attic likely caused a fire that destroyed a home Sunday in unincorporated Box Elder County.

Crews from the Box Elder County, Park Valley and Snowville fire departments responded at 10:12 a.m. to reports of a house fire in Park Valley, an unincorporated community in Box Elder County, according to a post on the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“When they arrived on scene there were visible flames coming from the home. The resident who rents the house was not home, and there were no injuries,” the post states.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss. A dollar amount for damage to the home was not available, the post states.