Investigators say overloaded extension cord likely caused Brigham City house fire

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued residents from house fire Sunday morning that investigators say likely was caused by an overloaded extension cord and multi-plug adapter.

The Brigham City Fire Department responded at 9:16 a.m. to a report of a fire inside a bedroom of a home at 274 N. 400 West, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“Upon arrival by the fire department, heavy smoke was found coming from the front of the home with occupants still reported inside,” the release states.

Firefighters were able to get the residents safely out of the home and contain the fire to the bedroom, fire officials said. The fire was extinguished by 9:50 a.m., according to the news release.

“Property owners and renters are encouraged to use extension cords safely and only as a temporary source of electricity,” the release states.

No injuries were reported, and it’s unclear how many residents were inside the home when the fire started. Damage from the fire is estimated at $25,000.

Crews from the Corinne and Willard fire departments also were on hand to assist, the news release states.