Investigators searching for information after mini-Doberman shot, killed in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Eagle Mountain are looking for information after a mini-Doberman was shot and killed behind a home Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a dog being shot on Eagle Top Court in the Kiowa Valley area of Eagle Mountain at approximately 3:40 p.m., said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“A man called saying he and his 4-year-old daughter, who is the owner of the dog, were in his back yard on Ute Drive when he heard what he thought was fireworks and then saw his daughter’s dog, a four year old mini-Doberman named ‘Lucky,’ come running to him,” the news release said.

“He could immediately see that Lucky had been shot. He saw two men a short distance away near the end of the cul-de-sac on Eagle Top Court whom he believed were responsible, but he chose to take his daughter’s dog to a veterinarian to be treated rather than pursue the suspects at that time.”

Despite emergency medical treatment, Lucky died.

“Deputies followed a blood trail from the owner’s home to the backyard of a home on nearby Eagle Top Court but they have not yet been able to make an arrest in the case,” the news release said.

Anyone who lives on Eagle Top Court, Golden Eagle Road, or Ute Drive and has security or door bell camera video showing anyone walking by or driving by between about 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, is asked to contact UCSO Detective Dallin Turner at 801-851-4023.