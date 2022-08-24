Investigators seek information about fire at Ogden apartment building

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Department is asking for the public’s help as it gathers information about a weekend fire that destroyed an unoccupied apartment building.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a fire at a three-story apartment building still under construction at 34th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly attacked the blaze, working to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures. At 3:10 a.m., the fire department tweeted the fire had been knocked down.

“There were no injuries to firefighters or citizens,” OCFD tweeted later.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information about the fire, including any photos or videos, to contact the Ogden Fire Department at 801-395-8221.