Investigators seeking leads after teen shot, critically wounded in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are being tight-lipped about a West Valley City shooting which left an 18-year-old man in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Lt. Justin Wyckoff, West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that reports came in at about 3:30 a.m. of shots fired, and police responded to the area of 2300 S. Key St.

Wyckoff confirmed the victim was shot in the arm and abdomen.

“He was then taken to IMC in serious condition, and later downgraded to critical,” he said.

“The people had left before we got there,” Wyckoff said. “Detectives were called out, and canvassed the neighborhood, looking for witnesses.”

Additional details in the case are not being released at present, he said.