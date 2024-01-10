Investing in America grants to fund 6 electric buses to select Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced two Utah school districts will receive funding for a total of six low- to zero-emission school buses.

Guadalupe School has been selected to receive four clean school buses, and Morgan School District has been selected to receive two.

The awards, which are made possible through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help selectees secure clean school buses provided by transportation company Highland Electric Fleets.

“By accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles, these awards will improve air quality for children and their families and advance environmental justice, all while boosting the economy and creating good-paying jobs,” the EPA announcement says.

EPA administrator Michael S. Regan shared comments.

“Today we’re once again accelerating the transition to electric and low-emission school buses in America, helping to secure a healthier future where all our children can breathe cleaner air,” Regan said in the released statement, adding that thanks to the investment, “thousands more school buses will hit the road in school districts across the country, saving school districts money and improving air quality at the same time.”

EPA administrator K.C. Becker said that besides providing bus fleets for districts in need, “These investments will eliminate harmful diesel pollution and create safer, healthier environments in Utah’s communities.”

The statement said that phasing out older diesel engines can improve student health. It “ensures cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.”

For more information about the program, visit the Clean School Bus Program website.

The EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until January 31 of this year. The EPA encourages applicants not selected for the 2023 Clean School Bus Grant Program – and those that did not apply – to participate in current and future funding rounds

View the full list of Clean School Bus grantees here.