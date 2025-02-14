Iron Co. Sheriff IDs Cedar City man fatally stabbed in dispute, neighbor arrested for alleged murder

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Iron County Sheriff‘s Office has released the name of a man arrested for investigation of alleged murder after a reported dispute with a neighbor over barking dogs.

According to an ICSO news release, officers responded to a reported altercation on Wednesday night. Gerald Lee Vandermeer, 55, reportedly went to visit his neighbor, Cory Whittenburg, 45, and returned with minor injuries.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and took Vandermeer to Cedar City Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Due to concerns regarding Whittenburg’s possession of weapons, the Iron Metro SWAT team was called to assist local law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s statement says.

“Upon executing a search warrant at Whittenburg’s residence, a Conex shipping container, law enforcement found him unresponsive from multiple stab wounds. Emergency Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following medical clearance from the hospital, Vandermeer was arrested by sheriff’s detectives.

“During an interview, he noted that he had met Whittenburg a few days before the incident, but today, they had engaged in drinking and consuming THC gummies.

“Vandermeer stated that an argument erupted, leading to the altercation, though he could not recall specifics.”

Vandermeer was booked into the Iron County jail on Thursday for investigation of alleged:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a class B misdemeanor.

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The investigation is ongoing.