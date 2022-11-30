Iron County crews rescue father, sons stranded in Shurtz Canyon

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Search and Rescue crews assisted a father and his two sons Sunday night after their utility task vehicle became stuck in the snow in Shurtz Canyon.

Sixteen search and rescue volunteers and an Iron County sheriff’s deputy responded about 6:15 p.m. to Lower Basin Road, where a side-by-side UTV was stuck and its occupants stranded, according to a Facebook post from Iron County Search and Rescue.

Volunteers used three side-by-side UTVs, including one fully covered vehicle, to reach the man and his sons about six miles up Lower Basin Road, the post states.

“The kids were transported to a covered side by side to keep them warm. The team used snow shovels to dig an 8-foot path and then used a tow cord to pull the side by side out of the snow,” according to the Facebook post.

“Please be aware our team’s priority is to rescue people, not vehicles. It is up to the responding team’s discretion if they can clear a vehicle from a precarious situation and feel comfortable with the occupant transporting the vehicle safely out of the area.”

Volunteers returned the boys to their mother, who had driven up Lower Basin Road as far as she could without getting stuck, the post states.

“It was a very cold night, dropping down to 26 degrees with heavy winds,” the post states.

The rescue was completed by 10:30 p.m., according to the Facebook post.