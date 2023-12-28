Iron County crews rescue woman injured in snowmobiling accident

BRIAN HEAD, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a woman who suffered a back injury while snowmobiling at Brian Head on Christmas Day.

Iron County Sheriff‘s Search and Rescue volunteers responded about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the Dry Lakes area above Brian Head where a woman sustained a back injury while snowmobiling with her husband.

The couple had been on a snowmobile together when they hit a bump that caused the woman to lift off the seat, Iron County Search and Rescue stated on social media Thursday. They hit another bump while the woman was coming back down, resulting in the injury, the post says.

Access to the area was limited to snow vehicles only, the post says. Crews used four snowmobiles and a tracked ATV to reach the injured woman. She was loaded onto a rescue sled and transported by snowmobile to a waiting ambulance in Brian Head.

The rescue took about four hours, the post says.