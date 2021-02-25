Iron County deputies take suspect into custody after high-speed chase

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff’s deputies took a wanted suspect into custody after a pursuit Wednesday in the Kanarraville area.

Deputies spotted Kelly Stenger, 40, driving a vehicle at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was known Stenger had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant,” an ICSO statement says. No details were shared regarding the warrant.

“The vehicle was driving around the Kanarraville area when deputies attempted to stop Stenger. Stenger fled from deputies at slow speeds heading south from Kanarraville.”

Deputies attempted to spike Stenger’s car, which she then drove off the roadway to avoid the spikes. Stenger continued south and got onto Interstate 15 heading south, the Sheriff’s statement says.

“Speeds during the pursuit reached 110 mph. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers were able to spike the vehicle near mile post 17 on I15. Stenger continued south and attempted to exit the freeway at exit 16 where she drove off the roadway.

“Stenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving her disabled mother in the vehicle. The mother was uninjured in the incident and taken back to her residence.

“Stenger was arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken into custody,” the statement says.

Charges against Stenger are still pending, the statement said.