Iron County judge sentences child sex abuser

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Fifth District Court Judge Meb Anderson has sentenced Jonathan Murdock to 10 years to life in the Utah State Prison following a conviction for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Anderson elected not to award credit three years already served. This was the maximum sentence in this case, a statement from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says.

“This sentence reflects the serious nature of the crime and the lifelong impact it has on victims,” the news release says.

“Our office is incredibly proud of the strength and bravery shown by the victim in this case. Her willingness to speak the truth, face her abuser, and see the case through to sentencing has ensured that justice was served and our community is safer as a result.”

The release also thanked Sgt. T. Byrd and other deputies from the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office, victim advocates, and the Children’s Justice Center, “all of whom played a vital role in supporting the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

The Board of Pardons will ultimately determine how long Murdock will serve.