Iron County man missing for days spotted from above by SUU aviation crew

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Iron County man driving in a remote area, who did not show up when expected, was the subject of a search that ended happily, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office says.

“A few days ago, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was called to locate a 77-year-old male who had not returned home,” the ICSO statement says. “The man was going to the Pinto Springs area in North-Western Iron County. The male had a recent knee replacement.

“Due to the overnight freezing temperatures and the man not checking into his hotel, the family grew concerned for his safety.”

Southern Utah University Aviation was called to assist in locating the man, the sheriff’s office statement says.

“The aircrew located the male who had driven off the main road onto a more remote road and had a dead battery. Aircrews directed deputies into his location.

“The man stated he knew he would not have survived another night had no one located him.”