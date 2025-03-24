Iron County man sent to prison for 7th DUI conviction

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Iron County man whose seventh DUI arrest was for a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit, and which was committed while he was on probation for his sixth DUI, will now be going to prison.

Oscar Ochoa, 48, was sentenced last week. At the time of his arrest, Ochoa’s BAC was .18. Ochoa was on probation for a felony DUI conviction from 2023.

“Given his extensive history of impaired driving and the serious threat he posed to public safety, the Iron County Attorney’s Office argued that his sentence should run consecutive to the DUI for which he was already on probation,” a statement from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says.

“Judge Matthew Bell agreed and adopted this recommendation. Ochoa will now serve his sentence in the Utah State Prison. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will ultimately determine the length of his incarceration.”