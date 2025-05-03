Iron County man sentenced for drug distribution

IRON COUNTY, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Iron County man has been sentenced to state prison after a drug distribution conviction.

“This week, Taylor Button, 28, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of 5 years to life in the Utah State Prison for distribution of controlled substances,” a news release from the Iron County Attorney’s Office says.

“Button was convicted of distributing or arranging to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine — two of the most dangerous and addictive substances currently devastating communities across the state.

Button has an extensive criminal history including five prior convictions for distribution of controlled substances, as well as convictions for burglary and weapons offenses, the release says.

“His repeat offenses and continued involvement in the drug trade were significant factors in the State’s prison recommendation.

“The Iron County Attorney’s Office extends its thanks to the law enforcement officers on the Iron County Narcotics Task Force who conducted the investigation and helped bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Fentanyl has become a deadly scourge across the nation, fueling an unprecedented wave of overdose deaths and leaving devastation in its wake, the release says.

“In Utah, communities are battling the same crisis, as this powerful synthetic opioid continues to claim lives, destroy families, and overwhelm first responders and treatment providers.”