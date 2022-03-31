Iron County man suspected of making threats to VA hospitals in Salt Lake City, St. George taken into custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County deputies and members of the Metro SWAT team served federal warrants Wednesday morning to a man suspected of making threats to veterans’ hospitals in Salt Lake City and St. George.

Suspect Aaron David Kirschner was contacted at 10:18 a.m., and after brief negotiations, he surrendered peacefully at about 10:45 a.m., an Iron County Sheriff statement says.

Kirchner told officers “that he took an overdose of medications this morning in a suicide attempt,” the statement says. “He was immediately evaluated by our team of doctors and then transported to the Cedar City Hospital for further medical treatment and clearance.

“When he is cleared medically by Cedar City Hospital, he will be turned over to VA Police for criminal charges.”

The sheriff’s statement thanked community members for their patience during the operation, “especially those who encouraged Mr. Kirchner to seek help, which helped ensure a peaceful resolution.”

People considering suicide are encouraged to call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day, and offers counsel in English or Spanish.