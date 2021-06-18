Iron County officials searching for suspect in vandalism incident

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County officials are searching for a suspect in connection with a vandalism incident.

“We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying this young man,” said a Facebook post from Iron County Sheriff’s Office. “Not only is the graffiti he sprayed offensive, it also causes an unnecessary burden on UDOT to clean it up which in turn uses taxpayers’ money to waste resources.

“If anyone knows who this is, or if you are this young man, please do the right thing and contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500 and ask for Detective Byrd.”

The post did not say exactly where the vandalism occurred.